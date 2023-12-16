The Wimmera Mail-Times
Jeparit swimming hole almost complete, funding sought for roads

By Cr Brett Ireland
December 17 2023 - 10:00am
The Jeparit swimming hole is now almost complete with workers laying instant turf linking the whole precinct together, including the deck overlooking the river, the new camp kitchen, the outdoor dining pods and the new all abilities amenities block.

Local News

