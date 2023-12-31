The Wimmera Mail-Times' best pictures of 2023

With the new year fast approaching and curtains about to fall on the year that was, The Wimmera Mail-Times in looking back on some of the best photos we've taken of our community in 2023.
On November 11, Horsham's Remembrance Day Service 2023 was held at the Sawyer Park Cenotaph and War Memorial 105 years later.
It was attended by all ages, remembering family, friends, and the unknown soldiers who never returned but are remembered each year.
Horsham CrossFit's Lily Weir made The Wimmera Mail-Times' headline in April after the teenage star competed in the quarter finals of the CrossFit Games after only a few months doing Crossfit.
"It was tough, some of the workouts I couldn't do the movements, so I had to keep doing them differently," Lily said of her CrossFit Achievement.
"It was hard but it was good, very encouraging with the community that's here, so they all helped me out."
It would not be very often that you would see Pennywise, Ironman or Darth Vader roaming the streets of Horsham.
However, with Halloween on the calendar, it allowed those young and old to dust off their costumes, put on makeup and get their candy fix.
After a couple of years absent from Horsham's event calendar, The Wimmera Machinery Field Days' 2023 return was heralded as a success by organisers.
Plenty of patrons attended the three-day event while committee president, Tim Rethus commended the exhibitors for their efforts.
"They've been very eager to get out there and display again, and engage with customers," he said.
Mt Arapiles proved itself once against in 2023 as a major tourist attraction for the Wimmera.
Its steep rocky cliff faces make it a destination for climbers from around the country.
While the areas around the scenic rock formation made a wonderful backdrop for events like the Arapiles Cycling Event.
