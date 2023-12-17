Arkie Ellis enjoying the challenge of stepping up to senior basketball

Each week, The Wimmera Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
This week, The Mail-Times had a chat with the Horsham Hornets' basketballer, Arkie Ellis.
Ellis has been playing basketball with the Hornets for several years but this summer, he has stepped into the organisation's CBL squad.
The 17-year-old claimed his first point in the senior competition during the Hornets round eight clash with the Ararat Redbacks on Saturday, November 25.
How long have you been playing basketball for?
I've been playing since I was about 11 or 12. Yeah, my first year squad when I was that age, which was good.
What is it like having grown up with a bunch of you're teammate and now getting to play alongside them in the CBL?
It's been great, because we've been mates for that long.
I'd been introduced to those boys from young age and playing together, generally the same team, it has been great.
What is it that got you into basketball?
I had mates at school that played and I did Aussie Hoops for a couple years down here and enjoyed it from there.
I then started playing domestic, I tried out for squad and was lucky enough to get picked.
What's it like stepping up to CBL this summer?
It's a whole different level. Trainings at a different standard, just so much quicker, stronger.
It's a lot more fun in the senior side.
Have you had to change much from what you were doing at a junior level?
I've had to make adjustments, but they're not too drastic.
Obviously, I'm not as tall compared to the other bikes anymore or as strong, which you have to adjust to.
It's been difficult, but it's been good.
