The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Mayoral Christmas message: a year in retrospect from Cr Robyn Guilline

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated December 20 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline reflected on the past year and the achievements of the Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.