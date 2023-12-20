Mayoral Christmas message: a year in retrospect from Cr Robyn Guilline

Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline reflected on the past year and the achievements of the Council.
"Firstly, let me wish everyone across the municipality a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and safe New Year," she said.
"Horsham Rural City Council is responsible for delivering facilities and infrastructure and over 80 services for our community, and 2023 has been a very busy year as we strive to achieve the 2041 community vision."
Cr Guilline outlined the council's diverse array of plans as highlights for 2023.
"Introduced in March, the new 4-Bin Better Sorted Waste program was well received, and due to our community's commitment, by July 2023, over 50 percent of our waste was being diverted from landfills," she said.
"This is a substantial achievement in just a few months.
"Implementing the 2021 Parking Management Plan involved new meter technology and parking rules.
"After listening to community feedback through the planned consultation process in September, the Council reviewed the rules and made changes, including free accessible parking.
"Throughout 2023, community feedback was sought on a diverse array of plans, including the Disability and Inclusion Plan, Natimuk Social and Economic Plan, Flood amendment, Horsham South Structure Plan, Urban Renewal Redevelopment Plan, Play spaces, Early Years, and the Railway Corridor Landscape Plan.
"These plans incorporate practical actions that will benefit our community now and in the future and I want to thank everyone who took the time to provide this valuable feedback."
She also paid tribute to the democratically elected Youth Council as part of the Young Mayor's Program.
"Your Junior Councillors are working hard to deliver various projects in 2024," she said.
The mayor admitted one of the challenges the council faces is time.
"Major infrastructure projects take years from planning to delivery, so it was momentous to officially welcome the Prime Minister to Horsham in June to open the Nature and Water Play Park and Wimmera River redevelopment after years of planning," Cr Gilline said.
"Also significant was the delivery of the Hamilton Street Pedestrian Bridge, accessible change rooms at the Aquatic Centre, Quantong Oval upgrades, the widening of key rural freight routes, and 2022 flood-damaged road and completion of the bridge repairs."
The City Oval redevelopment has commenced with the netball courts, events stage, and Hocking Street works underway.
Tenders are being sought for the netball pavilion, and government funding applications for the main pavilion are progressing.
Cr Guilline said with patience comes rewards.
"After many years of debate, the Council resolved the location and format of the indoor-outdoor multi-sport precincts, which will benefit existing venues," she said.
"I am pleased to say funding for the detailed designs for the Indoor stadium is now being sought by council.
"Thank you to the community members who have provided valuable advice to the Council through Community Reference Groups and Advisory Committees, who have completed surveys and attended the Expo or Community Conversations.
"Your time and considered feedback is very much appreciated.
"Wishing you a safe and happy Christmas."
