The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Wimmera sport stars enjoy final weekend of action before Christmas

John Hall
By John Hall
December 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sports stars took to the pitches, courts and rinks around the Wimmera for the final Saturday of sport for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.