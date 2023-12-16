Wimmera sport stars enjoy final weekend of action before Christmas

Sports stars took to the pitches, courts and rinks around the Wimmera for the final Saturday of sport for 2023.
Last weekend's washout made this weekend's cricket a one-day affair, with top-three sides, Noradjuha Toolondo and Homers headlining the A Grade at Sunnyside Recreation Reserve.
Elsewhere, the Horsham Saints took on West Wimmera in Nhill, Blackheath Dimboola hosted Lubeck Murtoa and the Horsham Tigers met Laharum.
Tied on wins coming into the weekend's competition, the clash between St Michaels and Central Park is critical with the winner is guarenteed to spend Christmas in the top-two.
Drung South are hoping to grab momentum of its own when taking on the ladder leading Horsham Lawn.
In round 10 of the Wimmera Playing area division one pennant bowls, Coughlin Park hosted Goroke/Edenhope, Horsham City headed for Dimboola, Sunnyside took on Horsham Golf and Kaniva met its West Wimmera rivals Nhill.
Horsham's basketball fanatics also have an exciting final weekend of sport, with the Hornets Men's side hosting the Ararat Redbacks on Saturday.
And, the men and women of the Hornets will take on Portland Coasters on Sunday.
