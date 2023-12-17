Take it from me, you are not your ATAR

Much like the lead-up to Christmas, the announcement of ATAR scores is a pressure cooker situation.
As the dust settled, it was hard not to think about how well these students did that was not recorded in the ranking score.
The 2023 cohort was given an arduous task: endure a pandemic, homeschooling and stop-start patterns for more than two years.
And do well.
The average rank of 69.31 for the 2023 class was slightly dropped from 70.33 in 2022, but I'd give them a pass, considering what they endured at a crucial part of their schooling.
As a former teacher, I know how vital years 8-10 are for a student; you must establish good habits and work ethic early because it's hard to pick up in the final term of Year 12.
Trust me, I know.
The culmination of 13 years of schooling should be a celebration.
Still, it can be billed as the most significant occasion of a young adult's existence.
Yes, having a high ATAR is excellent.
It will open doors and create opportunities, but it's not the only thing a young person should worry about.
I graduated from high school in 2000, intending to study at Ballarat University to become a PE teacher.
After falling short of the minimum entry score, I took stock of my options and adjusted my expectations.
I pivoted to study at the Victoria University of Technology, changed majors in my fourth year, and graduated in 2005 with a Bachelor of Education in IT, English and Mathematics.
Once you are at university, they are keen to keep you, so most institutions will allow it if you want to change majors or courses.
At no point in time did my classmates, lecturers, or mentors ask me for my ATAR.
It didn't come up in job interviews or one of the 700+ Zoom meetings I attended in 2021.
It was a moot point after six weeks.
Your ATAR doesn't measure empathy, your level of intelligence or how successful you will be in the future.
Your ATAR can't determine how well you cook an egg or capture the perfect sunset with watercolours.
You are not a number. You are not your ATAR.
We should celebrate our high achievers because we should celebrate success.
But we should also know that university is not the only measurement of that success.
Ask Richard Branson, Mark Zuckerberg or even Bill Gates if mainstream education is the only way to make something of yourself.
Have a great week.
Ben Fraser, Editor.
