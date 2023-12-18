Central Park, Drung South serve up a tennis lesson in CWTA round 10

Drung South will go into the midseason break full of confidence after toppling Horsham Lawn in round 10 of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association's pennant competition on Saturday, December 16.
Playing at Horsham Lawn, Drung South won 10-2 (89-52).
Aaron Jennings, Hayley Reid, Harrison Daniell and Matt Hill went through the day undefeated for Drung South.
Meanwhile, Central Park defeated St Michaels 7-5 (74-66) at St Michaels.
Brendan Nitschke, Matt Jones, Harry Allan went through the day undefeated for Central Park.
First place Horsham Lawn (26 points) hold a six point lead over Central Park (20) on the premiership ladder, while Drung South (18) and St Michaels (16) sit within striking distance of the top two side.
The CWTA resumes on Saturday, January 27, 2024.
Horsham Lawn O'Connor go into the midseason break as the ladder leaders after defeating Central Park.
Horsham Lawn O'Connor won 8-6 (91-81) with Gemma Morgan, Sam Hoffmann and Emma Streeter winning all three games for the victors.
Shaun Alexander was undefeated for Central Park.
Horsham Lawn O'Connor (36 points) sit two premiership points ahead of Natimuk (34) after the latter had a bye in round 10.
Third-placed Horsham Lawn Gillespie (30) remain within reach of the front runners after defeated Homers (12) on the road.
Horsham Lawn Gillespie won 11-3 (101-56).
Kalkee lost to Haven 11-3 (100-49) on the road, helping Horsham Lawn Gillespie leapfrog the side on the ladder. The Kees sit fourth (30 points) while Haven (22) remain within striking distance.
Sixth-placed Brimpaen defeated eighth-placed Drung South 9-5 (98-61).
Central Park sit last on the ladder with eight points.
Central Park maintained its undefeated streak, this week defeating Horsham Lawn Bardell 7-5 (79-74) in a close game.
St Michaels Red won its match against St Michaels White 11-1 (92-33).
Haven defeated Drung South 8-4 (81-65) on the road.
Central Park (38 points) maintain a strong lead over Horsham Lawn Bardell (26) and St Michaels White (26).
Despite the bye, Horsham Lawn McGennisken remain fourth.
Horsham Lawn defeated Haven 14-2 (92-39) and Laharum defeated Natimuk 11-5 (83-58).
