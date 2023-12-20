Horsham Rural City Council's community safety unit availability

The Horsham Rural City Council's community safety unit has changed its after-hours availability.
Rangers are available from 8.30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.
All calls outside these hours will only be responded to in cases of emergencies, such as:
The council's after-hours service will not be available for non-emergency situations, including inquiries for the animal shelter, reports of uncontained dogs, noise issues, and burning off in residential or commercial areas. Instead, these issues will be dealt with during business hours.
If residents need to contact the ranger outside of business hours, they can call the council on 53 829 777.
Callers will then be diverted to HRCC's after-hours call centre, which will contact the ranger to return the call where appropriate.
After-hours contained dog pick-ups are available from 5pm to 7pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 4pm Saturday to Sunday.
