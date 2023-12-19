The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sunnyside's statement victory rocks Wimmera's lawn bowls top pennant

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
December 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sunnyside sent a message to the rest of the Wimmera Playing Area Division 1 Weekend Pennant competition after defeating its highly fancied rival on its home turf on Saturday, December 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.