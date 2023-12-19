Sunnyside's statement victory rocks Wimmera's lawn bowls top pennant

Sunnyside sent a message to the rest of the Wimmera Playing Area Division 1 Weekend Pennant competition after defeating its highly fancied rival on its home turf on Saturday, December 16.
Playing at the Horsham Golf Bowls Club, Sunnyside downed the defending premiers 14-2 (80-78), winning two out of three rinks 26-41, 26-21 and 28-16.
Horsham City travelled to Dimboola and came home with the 10-2 (72-66) win, winning two of three rinks 26-16, 11-33 and 35-17.
The victory leaves Horsham Golf (93 points), Sunnyside (91), and Horsham City (88) all on six wins from 10 matches and sits on the ladder at second, third and fourth, respectively.
Nhill continued winning with a 16-0 (83-56) win against Kaniva at home.
The ladder leaders won all three rinks 25-17, 28-13 and 30-26.
The first-placed Nhill has seven wins from 10 matches with 112 premiership points.
Coughlin Park hosted Goroke/Edenhope and won 13-3 (69-66), winning one of three rinks 26-22, 23-23, 20-21.
It was the home side's second win of the season.
Coughlin Park is now sixth on the ladder (51 points), with Kaniva (46) and Goroke/Edenhope (38) rounding out the competition.
The Weekend Pennant competition resumes on Saturday, January 20, with the marquee match of Sunnyside hosting Nhill.
Meanwhile, Horsham City is hosting Coughlin Park, Dimboola is travelling to Kaniva, and Goroke/Edenhope is taking on Horsham Golf.
The ladder leaders (99 points) maintain a five-point lead over Dimboola 2 (94) after the latter defeated Horsham City 2 12-4 (65-61).
Horsham Golf 2 defeated Sunnyside 14-2 (74-71) to remain third on the ladder (91 points).
Natimuk travelled to Nhill and came home with a 14-2 (66-64) win; however, Nhill 2 remain fourth on the ladder, eight points ahead of Natimuk (71 points).
Sunnyside 3 leaped to the top of the ladder with a 16-0 (86-37) against Nhill 4.
Horsham City 3 dropped to second place after it was defeated by Nhill 3 14-2 (60-52).
Horsham Golf sits closely in third after it defeated Coughlin Park 3 14-2 (59-50).
Dimboola 3 holds fifth after defeating Coughlin Park 4 14-2 (54-50).
Kaniva 2 beat Sunnyside 4 22-0 after the latter forfeited.
