Clode progresses to next stage of Netball Victoria 17 and Under selection

Horsham Saints' goal shooter Jorja Clode has made it to the next stage of Netball Victoria's 17 and Under state team.
The 16-year-old was named to the 25-player squad after selection at Melbourne's State Netball Centre on December 3 and 10.
"It was really awesome. It was one of my goals going into it just to get through and see how I go. And I was really excited and happy that I got through," Clode said.
Joining Clode in the squad are former Melbourne University Lightning teammates Sahara Ball and Eliza Burge.
"It's good for them. I'm glad they're in it as well. I've got a few familiar faces that I know in the 25 [player squad], so I'm happy for them all.
Looking back at the trials, Clode was pleased with how she performed despite the unfamiliarity in match simulation.
"Obviously, trials are a bit different to normally playing with your set team because you don't really know the girls as well. And they don't know where you go [in a positional sense]," Clode said.
"Overall, it was alright; we all tried our best.
"It's always good coming in against people my age who have the same skill set as me as well. So it's nice to have a bit of more competition."
Clode's gruelling 2023 season has now come to an end.
Her campaign included WFNL premierships in A Grade and 17 and Under with Saints.
Clode claimed the leading goal thrower in A Grade and a junior best and fairest.
At the representative level, Clode represented the WFNL and Melbourne University Lightning's second development team and was runner-up in its best and fairest.
Her attention now turns to pre-season with the new Victorian Netball League club, the Bendigo Strikers, where Clode was recently named as a training partner in the 23 and Under team.
"I will just be keeping on top of that to give me the best opportunity to get into the team. And just keep working hard in the offseason," Clode said.
"[I've got to] Just keep myself fit, keeping the ball on my hands and the shots up."
The Netball Victoria squad will be trimmed to 12 on Sunday, January 28.
