Clode progresses to next stage of Netball Victoria 17 and Under selection

By Lucas Holmes
Updated December 19 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
Horsham Saints' goal shooter Jorja Clode has made it to the next stage of Netball Victoria's 17 and Under state team.

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

