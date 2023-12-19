Perry claims quick wickets, Saints upset Warriors, Mudlarks dominate

The Noradjuha Toolondo Bullants lost four wickets in three overs to Homers' towering quick Baxter Perry.
Perry took overall figures of 6/21 off his nine overs in Homers' five wicket win against its top three rival.
Early wickets saw both Bullants openers fall early in their innings, but a third wicket partnership between Matthew Combe and Kent Hair added 80 runs.
Chasing 128 runs, Logan Millar spearheaded Homers response, batting at number three, Millar lifted his bat enroute to an unbeaten 53.
What would be a strong total on most weekends, proved too small for Blackheath Dimboola as Lubeck Murtoa chased down its 143 run target with nine wickets in hand.
Mudlarks opening batsmen, Thomas Barrand (48 off 83) and Blake Turner (71 off 54) combined for a partnership of 120 runs.
The West Wimmera Warriors suffered a rare defeat in the Horsham Cricket Association's A grade competition.
The defending premiers lost to the Horsham Saints on Nhill's Davis Park deck.
Aggression may have cost the Warriors as nine of its wickets fell to catches.
Horsham's Corey Smith proved the lynch pin in the Saints response, he scored 49 runs and combined with Dezi Carter for 72 run partnership.
Victory came for the Saints in the 42nd over.
Tyler Puls half century seemed like a surplus to the Horsham Tigers needs, as the side beat Laharum by 92 runs.
Chasing 173 runs, only two Laharum batsmen made it into double figures, and the side fell for an innings total of 81 runs.
Quantong's Jonathan Gardiner (5/26) spearheaded his side's attack against the Horsham Tigers in the B grade. The Tigers final total reached 128.
Tim Brand and Scott Ezard combined for a 67-run opening partnership in response, with Quantong passing its target in the 42nd over.
West Wimmera's Ashley Dickinson scored 67 runs, and combined with Hugh Weidemann to build an 85-run sixth wicket partnership.
Deegan McKenry (48) and Danny Hughes (66) found form while wickets fell around them int he Bullants response.
But, the Warriors won by 32 runs.
Six batsmen fell for ducks in Homer's B grade innings against Colts.
Dylan Newell (4/9) and James McNeil (3/1) did the damage to earn the 153 run win for Colts.
Nathan Schorback top-scored for the day's C grade action, but his 53 wasn't enough for Blackheath Dimboola to claim victory against Colts.
Also in C grade, Natimuk beat the Horsham Tigers, Homers beat the Horsham Saints and Lubeck Murtoa beat Laharum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.