Horsham lights up for Christmas, continuing the tradition of the season

Festivities are in full swing in Horsham, with homes and gardens lit up in the tradition of the season ahead.
Families set out walking, driving, or riding as the sun goes down to begin the annual pilgrimage around the town to view the numerous displays lights on display.
The custom of lighting trees and houses goes back to when Christmas trees were decorated with candles, symbolizing Christ as the world's light.
The Christmas trees were brought by Christians into their homes in early modern Germany.
Sadly, the practice posed some dangers and caused numerous house fires.
Perhaps by necessity or by the natural progression of invention, the Christmas Tree light bulb was invented.
Thomas Edison, inventor of the first successful practical light bulb, created the very first strand of electric lights.
In 1882, Edward H. Johnson, Edison's friend and partner, put together the very first string of electric lights meant for a Christmas tree.
He hand-wired 80 red, white, and blue light bulbs and wound them around his Christmas tree.
Not only was the tree illuminated with electricity, but it also revolved.
During Christmas in the 1880's, strands of lights were strung outside his Menlo Park, New Jersey, laboratory, giving railroad passengers traveling by their first look at an electrical light display.
But it would take almost 40 years for electric Christmas lights to become a tradition.
At the time, the wiring of electric lights was very expensive, requiring the services of a wireman, the equivalent of our modern-day electrician. Some have estimated that lighting an average Christmas tree with electric lights before the turn of the century cost $2,000 in today's dollars.
In 1903, General Electric began to offer pre-assembled kits of stringed Christmas lights, making their use more affordable.
Thomas Edison and Edward H. Johnson may have been the first to create electric strands of lights. But it was Albert Sadacca, whose family owned a novelty lighting company, who saw a future in selling them. In 1917, when he was still a teenager, Albert suggested that the company sell brightly colored strands of Christmas lights to the public.
Later, Albert and his brothers organized what became the National Outfit Manufacturers Association Electric Company. It cornered the Christmas light market until the 1960s.
