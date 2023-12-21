The embodiment of community spirit, inclusion on council street naming list

The Horsham Rural City Council endorsed including the Schwedes family name on the council's street naming list at the December meeting.
HRCC received the request from the late Paul Schwedes's son, Richard, to commemorate his father, who has been remembered for his outstanding community work, love of sport, and encouragement of youth.
Mr Schwedes was born in 1937, lived in Horsham from 1968 to 2019, and was described as "all that embodies community spirit" by Cr David Bowe.
Mr Schwedes senior was an active community member, serving as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Horsham Cricket Association from the late 1980s to the early 2000s.
During this time, he strongly encouraged many people to play cricket locally and at a representative level.
He was also jointly responsible for introducing indoor cricket and additional turf wickets to the association.
Mr Schwedes also served in many other capacities with the Homers Cricket Club, Homers Football Club, and the Horsham Cricket Association, such as coach and umpire.
The Horsham Cricket Association one-day cup is named after Mr Schwedes and Dudley Cornell.
Mr Schwedes received the Australian Sports Medal and was selected to carry the Olympic Torch for the 2000 relay.
He also received the Malcolm Roberts Service Award for his dedication to cricket in the Wimmera.
Mr Schwedes was also well known for his customer service in the retail business he owned called The Soapbox in Horsham for 15 years.
