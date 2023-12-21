The Wimmera Mail-Times
The embodiment of community spirit, inclusion on council street naming list

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated December 22 2023 - 12:51pm, first published December 21 2023 - 6:00pm
The Horsham Rural City Council endorsed including the Schwedes family name on the council's street naming list at the December meeting.

