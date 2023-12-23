The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Quast steps down as president of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
December 23 2023 - 2:00pm
Jeremy Quast has stepped down after five seasons as president of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association, citing personal reasons.

Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

