Quast steps down as president of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association

Jeremy Quast has stepped down after five seasons as president of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association, citing personal reasons.
The CWTA confirmed the news after a statement was released on December 12.
"We publicly want to thank him [Quast] for his valued service over the last five seasons contributing to the successful running of our Association. His dedication and passion for tennis is evident as he will continue to run Jeremy Quast Tennis Coaching," the statement read.
Vice president/s Rod Shurdington will take on the role of acting president, whilst Courtney Dunn will assist as required for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.
Booming junior numbers forced a change in the CWTA's scheduling before the start of the season.
Match play sections five and six were moved to Friday evenings to free up court space.
The CWTA season has now broken for the Christmas/New Year period, with action to return to the courts on Saturday, January 27, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.