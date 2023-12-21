Hornets' Heartbreak as CBL season stops for Christmas/New Year break

The Horsham Hornets have finished the first portion of the 2023/24 CBL South West season.
Scott Benbow's side claimed a 74-62 win over Ararat on December 16 before a heart-breaking 55-56 loss to Portland on December 17.
Bec McIntyre's women's side fought hard against the ladder-leading Coasters on December 17 in a 68-81 defeat.
The Hornets had a high-scoring start to the match at the Horsham Basketball Stadium, with the home side ending the first quarter with a 20-17 advantage.
An offensive game style continued in the second as the Hornets outscored the Redbacks 21-10 to extend its lead to 14 points at the half.
After a high-scoring opening half, a physical contest ensued in the second.
Jezza Woods and Hugh Toner combined for 14 of the Redbacks' 19 points for the quarter but only reduced the margin to one at the final break.
Horsham nullified an early charge from the Redbacks before a surge of their own ensured a 12-point win.
Austin Mckenzie was again the pick of the scores with 27 points, whilst Cody Bryan tipped in 21.
Hornets head coach Scott Benbow praised the Redbacks' performance, particularly without Fletcher Burger.
"They were a little bit unpredictable because you didn't know how they were going to attack you. There's a lot to like [about them]," Benbow said.
"We had a bit of an eye on Sunday's game as well. So we rotated through the bench a little bit too... We had to play them for the 40 minutes, and it wasn't an easy game for us."
The Lady Hornets got the action underway in the early afternoon of December 17.
Caitlin Jones-Story returned to the line-up after injury forced her to miss the round 10 win over Mount Gambier.
It was an end-to-end start to the contest, as both teams scored over 20 points before the Lady Hornets wrestled back the momentum in the second quarter to level the scores at the half.
However, as the second half wore on, the fouls piled up.
Jemma Thomas, Cara Tippet, Ema, and Maddie Iredell would all foul out.
As a result, its scoring output fell away, with Ema (15), Maddie (9), Thomas (7), and Tippet (2) all contributing.
Horsham scored a combined 28 points in the second half, as Portland recorded a 13-point win.
Caitlin Jones-Story (17) top-scored, as Liv Jones-Story (13) also scored in double digits.
The Hornets' clash with Portland started quickly for the home side as they recorded a 19-11 lead at quarter time.
Production on the offensive end slowed for both sides in the second, but Horsham extended its lead to 16 at the main break.
Scoring ground to a standstill in the third as Portland ground back into the contest.
Requiring an offensive explosion in the final quarter to overcome an 11-point deficit, big man Nathan Hardingham (17 points) and Tom Burns (16) saw the Coasters record the 1-point win.
McKenzie (20) and Cody Bryan (16) were the pick of the scorers for the Hornets.
Benbow was pleased with his side's performance in the first three quarters but lamented some late lapses on defence.
"Our first half was really good against them [Portland]. Reflecting, we had a comfortable lead for pretty well the first three quarters," Benbow said.
"But we did talk about it three-quarter time saying, let's keep moving the ball around and play how we've done for the last three quarters, and we should be okay.
"We just went away from what got us the lead. Portland started hitting some shots and putting some pressure on us. And our defence let us down a bit in the last sort of three or four minutes."
The CBL takes a break over the Christmas/New Year period, with Horsham returning to the floor against Terang on January 13.
Whilst the Lady Hornets have to wait until January 20.
