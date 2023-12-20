The Wimmera Mail-Times
Community grant proposal passed, improved delivery to community

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
December 21 2023
Changes to the Horsham Rural City Council Community Grants program will split the Community Grants Program into four streams, each with its nominated financial allocation, guidelines, opening, closing, and assessment dates.

