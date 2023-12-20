Community grant proposal passed, improved delivery to community

Changes to the Horsham Rural City Council Community Grants program will split the Community Grants Program into four streams, each with its nominated financial allocation, guidelines, opening, closing, and assessment dates.
The December agenda stated the changes are the most significant changes to the program in the past ten years and represent a continuous improvement in practice based on peer review, which was undertaken across ten Victorian councils.
However, the changes include increased responsibility to community groups who will have to provide public liability insurance, reducing the council's risk.
The four grant streams include Community Development, Community Events, Youth Grants, and Quick Response Grants, but it fell short, one councillor said.
"It's a great idea and covers many of the organisations that depend on these grants, but it falls short in that it does not make provision for our senior citizens," he said.
Cr Power said he would like to see the additional category considered in the future.
"The report refers to a mandatory online application form, and I would like to know if a paper application form can be provided for those who are not comfortable with the inline process," he said.
Director Kym Hargreaves confirmed a paper application form could be provided.
Cr Bob Redden highlighted the importance of the Community Grant program.
"Many of the organisations depend on these grants to provide vital financial assistance, provision of equipment and supplies.
"These organisations play an important role in our community, and I support the program," he said.
"Community grants support community events and youth initiatives and many community needs, so I support the proposal as an important tool in empowering the community and those who volunteer in community organizations," said Cr David Bowe.
Council will provide guidelines and application forms to support the amended policy which. will be developed in January 2024.
Community education sessions will be provided to the community in February 2024 to coincide with the annual opening round of the Community Development Grants Stream.
