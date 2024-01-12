Future tennis stars enjoying the social side of grassroots sport

Each week, The Wimmera Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
This week, The Mail-Times had a chat with players of the Horsham Lawn and Haven Tennis Clubs.
Horsham Lawn's Jessica Sudholz and Phoebe Burns and Haven's Parker Dickerson and Mitchell Bye have enjoyed their 2023/24 summer on the tennis courts around Horsham.
Eight year old Jessica has been playing tennis for two years having been brought into the sport with her family, having watch her mum play before stepping onto the court herself.
Despite saying her Mum doesn't really play much anymore, Jessica admits she's probably not as good as her yet.
Jessica's Horsham Lawn teammate, Phoebe is 10-years-old and says been playing tennis for four years.
Family also lead Phoebe into the sport with both her mother and grandmother having played tennis.
Phoebe's favourite part about tennis is receiving.
"I just like serving it back and doing a rally," she said.
For Haven Tennis Club's Parker Dickerson, the 2023/24 summer is his third season on the court.
The 10-year-ol tennis star is another competitor that has followed family into the sport and now he is enjoying it himself.
"I get to play every Friday, and it's a fun game," he said.
He also enjoys the opportunity to see his friends a fair bit at the courts.
Getting to play with his friends is also an aspect of tennis enjoyed by 10-year-ols Mitchell Bye, who has played with Haven for the last two years.
But, he also said he has enjoyed the opportunity to compete and is looking forward to get back onto court in 2024.
