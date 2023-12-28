Passion pumps freely amongst the players at the Horsham Soccer Club

Each week, The Wimmera Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
This week, The Mail-Times had a chat with players at the Horsham and District Soccer Club as they Falcons closed their year out with an intra-club five-a-side competition.
Twelve-year-old, Baxter Meyer from Kaniva said his passion for soccer was born while watching 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup last December.
"I broke my arm during December last year and the World Cup was on," he said
"I had to just stay on the couch for like four weeks straight, so that became my entertainment.
"So when I could stand up from the couch, I just started of practice straight away."
Baxter plays goal keeper, he tole the Mail-Times he enjoys the pressure of the position and believes he has talent in the role as well.
"I feel really good around [goal keeping]," he said.
Baxter is a passionate Manchester United fan but choosing a favourite player is a tougher quest.
After a moments thought, Baxter he named Christiano Ronaldo as his soccer playing hero.
Ronaldo is also the favourite player of Baxter's fellow Falcon, Stephen Tatel
A Real Madrid fane, 13-year-old Stephen joined Horsham and District soccer club during the 2023 winter season to give the sport a go after having played it in Primary School.
Stephen enjoys the look of the sport and getting to have a play around with his friends at the club.
The Horsham Soccer Club also has a younger group of players, including Matilda Campbell.
Matilda has been playing for one year, as she was introduced to the sport by her mother.
A passionate midfielder, Matilda gave a resounding answer to what her favourite part of soccer is, running.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.