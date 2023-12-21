Wishing everyone a safe and Merry Christmas and a happy new year

There are some things you just don't want to get used to, such as bad roads.
There are so many throughout Mallee in severe need of repair.
What we do know is that the federal and state governments are failing to commit to doing so.
As I travel around the electorate, the roads are becoming more dangerous with constant potholes, undulations and a patchwork of half measure repairs.
It is fundamentally unsafe.
Last week I was driving from Mildura to Maryborough and I have to say, if I was asked to pick the worst stretch of road, it would be difficult.
Then I drove from Mildura to Swan Hill, then through Lalbert to Donald and through Murtoa and Horsham.
Last week the Standing Committee on Regional Development, Infrastructure and Transport tabled its report on its inquiry into the implications of severe weather events on the national regional road network.
The report recommended a review of local government funding to support maintenance and to consider the distribution of Financial Assistance Grant program road funding.
While this report was written in response to a natural weather event, it still carries weight when talking about general road maintenance.
The government must fund local government to repair local roads, and the state government needs to repair state highways. They are all falling apart.
As we head into the holiday season, I urge you to take extra care, swerving to miss potholes (though tempting) is not an option.
Traffic is heavy with massive B triples getting product to port and markets.
Caravans and holidaymakers have begun to hit the roads in numbers, and let's not forget harvest machinery.
I passed four harvesters one after another today, heading to Horsham.
Please take care of yourself and your loved ones and slow down.
Impatience, while understandable, can lead to irreversible disaster.
And on that note, I want to wish you a safe and Merry Christmas. Arrive alive.
