A drive for improvement motivates Mitchell Amos on the basketball court

Each week, The Wimmera Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
This week, The Mail-Times had a chat with the Horsham Hornets' basketballer, Mitchell Amos.
How long have you been playing for?
I think around six years, since year five, that's when I started in the junior squad.
What got you started in Basketball?
I had my sister playing, and I think watching her play sort of made me want to play.
And I had mates who I started with in domestic and then at the end of year five, I started playing squad.
So what was it like getting to play in the junior rep squads?
I rekon just playing with my mates, and trying to improve.
I started in the C squad for under 14s in my first year with Jon Fitzgerald and Ned Tepper as my coaches.
They really just made me enjoy it a lot more, made me more confident. And, in my second year, that's when I started getting really good.
What's it been like around the CBL squad for the last couple of years?
I found it interesting.
It's good to be able to play with people who are a step above and have other skills.
We do lots of scrimmages, and that's when you can try to show what you can do, and I really enjoy playing up levels, that's when I find that I improve.
While you've been around the CBL squad, is there anyone you fell has taken you under their wing?
Matt Lovel, he sort of shows me what to do.
And then, Ozzy McKenzie as well, He'll have a chat with me every now and then and just tell me to do certain things on the court.
Do you have any standout moments from your time on the court?
I remember under 14s, in the B squad , it was my second season, we played at Naracoorte and that was the first grand final that we'd won.
I think we won by four points at the end.
We did a victory lap around the oval that was near the school that we played the grand final at.
What are your goals on the basketball court this season?
I think the main goal here is to play in a home Grand Final.
And then, my personal goal is trying to help out the team where I can.
I'm not the star player or anything, but, when I get on the court, I just try and get those rebounds to everyone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.