Santa's secret revealed, how he visits all the children in one night

We've all wanted to know Santa's travel secrets for a long time.
How does he manage to visit all the boys and girls in one night?
"It's all about planning," he told the Wimmera Mail-Times.
"Every country has a different time zone, so that way I can visit everyone in 24 hours."
"I just go from place to place according to the time there."
A long line of excited children and patient parents waited to visit Santa and share wishes for Christmas at the Horsham Plaza every day leading up to Christmas Eve so Santa has extended his hours in Horsham from Wednesday, December 20 to Friday, December 22 from 2pm to 5pm and Saturday, December 23 - 10am to 12 noon and then he'll be packing his sleigh for the big trip Christmas Eve.
To bed early for the young and the young at heart and Merry Christmas from Santa.
