The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Santa's secret revealed, how he visits all the children in one night

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated December 20 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Makayla, 5, Jordan, 3, and Jacob, 7, were excited to visit Santa in the Horsham Plaza this week. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Makayla, 5, Jordan, 3, and Jacob, 7, were excited to visit Santa in the Horsham Plaza this week. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

We've all wanted to know Santa's travel secrets for a long time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help