A look back at 2023: celebrating a legacy 100 years in the making

As we inch closer to calling time on 2023, The Wimmera Mail-Times is taking the opportunity for each of its journalists to look back on their year and share their highlight of the year.
For me, the choice is obvious, in June, the Laharum Demons Football and Netball Club celebrated its 100th year, and the task of covering this great occasion fell to me.
Covering the 100th anniversary of the Laharum Demons in 2023 was a special opportunity.
Countless football clubs through the Wimmera and Victoria have struggled through the years and ended up folding or merging with neighbouring clubs, a fact that highlights Laharum's achievement of reaching the milestone.
In fact a tough year after several lean seasons had the Demons talking merger by the 2023's end.
But, with a renewed passion, the Demons chose to fight to keep its century old legacy alive.
As a new journalist to the region I had few contacts, but when reaching out about coverage a found one club member was a great help, Rowena Doyle.
Rowena, a club board member, helped me organise the photo of Laharum's Shannon Arnott and Brett Ervin in their 100th anniversary special edition kits that adorned the Mail-Times front page on Friday, June 23.
She also helped me get in contact with club members that helped paint the picture of Laharum's 100 years, the first of which was Don Carter.
Don started by helping me piece together the club's century long history of how sheep herding led to HDFL premierships.
While 1923 marks Laharum's entry into the local football league of the time, the club existed for some time before that.
The football team had an biannual game against Halls Gap that footballers would travel through the Grampians on horseback, before Mt Victory road was built, to get to.
The first changing facilities existed across the gravel road in a paddock of the MacInnes family.
The club's strongest period on the park was in the late 50s and early 60s, the side won five flags in seven years.
It was also during this period that the club adopted the Melbourne Demons colours and moniker.
A long-time Demons member himself, Don also lent me many personal anecdotes from his time with the club from gravel roads to glory.
Growing up in the 1940's on his family's Rosebrook estate in Wartook, life was all about football for Donald Carter in the winter months.
His family lived eight miles (12.8km) away from the Laharum Football Club's home ground.
"My first recollection of the Laharum football club was travelling to football matches in a Willys car; we would drive from Rosebrook down a very rough gravel road to Laharum football oval," said Donald.
In 1957 Donald became the club's secretary.
"I went to an annual meeting one night and returned home as the new secretary of the club, I was 17 years old at the time and did not even have my drivers," said Donald.
In addition to serving as club secretary, Carter continued to run the boundary with the affirmation that the role was an important part of the team.
"If number one ruck Garth Rees was too far from a boundary throw in, I was to waste as much time as I could for Garth to be present," said Donald.
"On rare occasions Garth would stand back-to-back with me and he knew when I was ready to commence play Garth would run with the flight of the ball and tap it to his rovers."
While I spoke with Don, one notion that came up resonated with me, particularly as it rang similar to things other club members I spoke to had said.
"It is the people who live in Laharum and surrounding areas who have made Laharum Football and Netball Club what is today," Donald said.
Next, I spoke with long-time Laharum members, Jill and Barry Roberts who said it is family and friends that make Laharum home.
Jill and Barry Roberts were not Laharum juniors, having started their football and netball with Wonwondah to Laharum's north, but in 1978 Barry joined the Demons, and a year later Jill followed.
Now, 45 years later, the pair have both played over 300 games for the club, earning life memberships, and have raised a family of Demons.
Jill and Barry said it is a thrill for them to see their kids reach these milestones at Laharum.
"Our kids grew up at Laharum," Jill said.
"We'd be there from 8:30 in the morning till 8:30 at night, and then they'd cry going home, because they were going home, 12 hours wasn't enough.
"But they grew up playing in the trees and making cubbies, they just were always around the club, so it's been like a second home for them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.