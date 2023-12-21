The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Join the Horsham Uniting Church for Christmas lunch and friendship

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
December 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham Uniting Church will continue its 15-year tradition of welcoming guests from the community to Christmas Lunch, who otherwise may be spending Christmas alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.