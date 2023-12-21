Join the Horsham Uniting Church for Christmas lunch and friendship

The Horsham Uniting Church will continue its 15-year tradition of welcoming guests from the community to Christmas Lunch, who otherwise may be spending Christmas alone.
Christmas lunch will be served at 12 noon at the Uniting Church on the corner of Pynsent and Urquhart Streets.
Guests are asked to arrive at 11.30am for seating, please book ahead to help with catering.
"We are keen to make contact with as many people throughout our community so that no-one is alone on Christmas Day," Organiser Mandy Kirsopp said.
"This is an opportunity for people to come together on Christmas day to be part of our community.
Any person or couple seeking company and fellowship on Christmas day is welcome to attend.
The luncheon is for people who may be home alone on Christmas day. For couples whose children may be living elsewhere or spending Christmas with other members of their family and for parents and children without family support
"While organising this event, we found that people want to come out and be with others. It wasn't like this after Covid, but this year, there's a softer, kinder spirit amongst people," she said.
Entrance to the Dining room is via the eastern car park of the church and a donation of $5 per person would be appreciated.
Transport assistance is available within Horsham, and diet can be catered for, but please advise when booking what your needs are.
The annual Community Christmas lunch, provided with the generous support of the Horsham Uniting Church and the wider community is an opportunity for people who might otherwise be home alone or feeling in some way isolated on Christmas day to be with others in a safe and friendly environment to share lunch and laughter.
RSVP: Uniting Church office 5382 4380 or Mandy Kirsopp 0408 826 727.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.