The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham Brazilian Jiu Jitsu students bag gold, silver and bronze medals

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated December 23 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham Brazilian Jiu Jitsu students rounded off a successful and exciting year with gold, silver and bronze, celebrating with a barbeque at their clubrooms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.