Horsham Brazilian Jiu Jitsu students bag gold, silver and bronze medals

Horsham Brazilian Jiu Jitsu students rounded off a successful and exciting year with gold, silver and bronze, celebrating with a barbeque at their clubrooms.
The club's grading event was held on Saturday, November 18, at the Horsham Brazilian Jiu Jitsu cubrooms.
This year, they welcomed Bear Cave BJJ head coach Trent Rice, who assisted in facilitating the day's events.
Students were put through their paces and graded on their knowledge of the core syllabus techniques.
The event doubles as the Christmas barbecue.
"It's always a very special day. We hold this grading day every year. My coach comes up from Ballarat with his family, we train, then have a BBQ and refreshments afterwards," Head coach Jesse Millar said.
"It's a real family event.
"We view what we offer as a community development project.
"Community is always at the heart of what we do. We strive to offer quality training to quality people, who are looking for a unique way to improve their lives," Millar said.
Horsham BJJ awarded a multitude of stripes on belts, however the key moments were the five adults who graded to blue belt, and two adults who graded to purple belt.
Additionally, a junior student was graded to a junior grey belt.
Some of the adults have been on their respective belts for four or more years, making their promotions a massive achievement.
BJJ has the longest belt progression out of any martial art, often taking 12-15 years to achieve a black belt.
Adults belt system is; white--blue-purple-brown-black.
