Polack enjoying his time out in the middle for Blackheath Dimboola

For Blackheath Dimboola batter Dan Polack, the first half of the 2023/24 HCA A Grade season has been "one of the better years I've had" after the club returned to the top grade.
After "struggling" to get into double figures against Bullants, Polack has scored 245 runs at an average of 49 at the Christmas/New Year Break.
Polack credits his brother Sam for helping him get to 168 in the round five match against Laharum.
"That really helped because usually, I lose patience when I get to that 40-50 mark," Polack said.
"So to have Sam there telling me to be patient and take your time, I think that really helped me to keep my cool there in the middle and score those runs.
"I think it just all clicked; I didn't feel rushed. I just used my technique to get through."
The 22-year-old's time in the middle with his brother goes back to their junior career, mainly at the top of the order.
"We've always played cricket together in the same team... In our juniors, we'd open the batting or be very close together. I think it's just having that good chemistry together," Polack said.
Polack has spent most of his career as a wicket-keeper but has been given the ball in matches this season, which he has thoroughly enjoyed.
"But I've loved having the chance to bowl now. You still try and get your rhythm right and learn how to do it properly," Polack said.
"I love trying to steam in and bowl as quickly as I can, even though it's not very quick."
Polack has enjoyed the challenge of coming back into A Grade this season after the Bulls spent "a while" in B Grade.
"We're all learning, it has been a big learning curve for us," Polack said.
"You can't really make too many mistakes in A Grade because you do get punished for them."
Polack has enjoyed seeing the young talent come through at the club.
"I've always loved playing with the young cricketers, especially with people like Albert Schorback," Polack said.
"They're the ones that are going to keep the club alive for the future to come. So seeing them train hard and play cricket is awesome to see."
The Bulls sit in sixth place on the overall ladder, and Polack hopes they can continue to push on with their development.
"From the first few games this year, everyone's starting to get better. We're starting to see some people make some scores for their first time, which is really good," Polack said.
"I think we'll just keep getting better throughout the year. We're all just trying to learn. I'm very keen to see what happens."
