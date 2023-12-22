Officially open for use: Hamilton Street single cubicle toilet block

A new public toilet in central Horsham's southern shopping area is officially open for use.
The construction began in September and was completed in time for the busy Christmas shopping and holidays.
The facilities are situated along Hamilton Street on the western side of the Firebrace Street roundabout.
The facility is a single accessible cubicle with a concrete pathway to it and perimeter and safety fencing on the three road-facing sides.
Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline said the site was chosen at the request of the community.
"The CBD south commercial and shopping district has been the focus of community requests for a public toilet for some time," she said.
Historically there was a public toilet next to the Livestock Bazaar, but this was removed during the redevelopment of the saleyards that resulted in the Aldi supermarket, Headspace, Goodstart Early Learning centre and the City Gardens residential development.
