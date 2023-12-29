Lenny Clark takes senior cricket in his stride at Blackheath Dimboola

Each week, The Wimmera Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
This week, The Mail-Times had a chat with the Blackheath Dimboola Cricket Club's Lenny Clark.
An all-rounder, 13-year-old Clark said he's been playing cricket for about five years.
The 2023/24 Horsham Cricket Association season, he is playing in both the under 14's competition and in the seniors ranks.
What got you into the sport?
We hadn't a team in under 16s, so we were trying to put one together, and we then we started playing together.
What did you like to watch play growing up?
Some of the Renegades players, like Aaron Finch.
What do you prefer to do on the cricket pitch?
Probably bowling. I feel like I'm better at bowling than I am at batting, more consistent.
What's it like playing both junior and senior cricket on weekend?
Well you don't have long in between the games so you've just got to refresh and get ready to go again.
Is there a difference in terms of the challenge of each competition?
Not really.
Probably a bot from a bowling perspective, but with the batting, there isn't too much of a difference.
