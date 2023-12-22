Carter looking to make up for lost time as Country Week carnival approaches

Young Horsham Saints batter Dezi Carter is enjoying a breakout start to the HCA A grade season.
Batting at number three, Carter has scored 211 runs at an average of 30.1 up to the Christmas/New Year break, but he has his eyes firmly on having a consistent Country Week carnival.
"I'm quite eager to have a better tournament this year down in Warrnambool. I haven't played the last couple of years because I've had bad headaches and have just been unwell," Carter said.
During his downtime, Carter has worked heavily on his technique with his father Peter, who is also coaching the Under 17s squad at country week.
"I worked pretty hard over the winter just in the nets. Dad [Peter] has just been side-arming to me, so I've worked pretty hard. So it's good to get a bit of reward," Carter said.
The reward comes in the form of spending more time at the crease.
In round three, Carter scored an unbeaten 40 off 115 deliveries against Noradjuha Toolondo and 75 not out from 124 balls against Laharum.
"There's a few A Grade teams that have really challenged. So it's been hard to score, especially against Bullants a few weeks ago," Carter said.
"I found it really difficult. But it was a good challenge; I enjoyed it."
Unlike the 'modern day' cricketer bought up on the shorter formats of the game, Carter is intent on taking his time to get set at the crease.
This comes from watching a lot of Australian men's test number three, Marnus Labuschagne.
"I like the A Grade, and I can give myself more of a chance. Just get to bat for a bit longer," Carter said.
"Just taking my time because I get the best part of 40-45 overs if I hang around.
"I like to get myself in and then score at a better strike rate towards the end of my innings."
The squad under 17 heads to Warrnambool for the Country Week carnival from January 8-12.
