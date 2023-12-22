Yuletide rush: The chaos of Christmas hits home

Merry Christmas everyone! I haven't written a single Christmas card, have you?
I did make my signature Chocolate Panforte and little Christmas Trees with melted white chocolate for snow and tiny gold star on top. It's illogical, because no one in my house needs any more food to eat.
I bought some daggy gifts for my work colleagues and completely ran out of time to deliver them. Why do we try to fit so much into one month?
Somehow though, I've had time burn my way through three fragrant Christmas candles and sit up way too late each night watching Christmas movies with my girls, while I wait for my husband to get home off the header.
I've even been super naughty and let myself read a novel! As usual, I got addicted to the story and stayed up until two in the morning to finish it, then spent all day growling at the girls because I was overtired.
I only have a 17 and 19-year-old at home for summer and foolishly I keep expecting them to help around the house without being asked.
I'm not sure what I would think if they did actually start dusting or washing the floor, insulted probably. I guess I'm really just looking for them to pick up after themselves and wash the dishes.
I am grateful to have them around though, even as their Christmas lists get more and more expensive. Speaking of which, I've been shopping like I'm a millionaire, waltzing into businesses and waving my credit card around for perfume and jewellery like there's no tomorrow.
Gift-wise, I am most excited about my husband's present. I've had a mint condition copy of the promotional poster produced for his first ever motorbike professionally framed.
This is the poster he used to gaze at with an aching heart, wishing that he could be the lucky owner of such a magnificent machine.
That wish came true for Kym before he was even a teenager. Decades and dozens of motorbikes later, seeing that poster still takes him back to those feelings of hope and blessings.
For me that hope and blessing is felt every day in my relationship with my creator God who connects through the divine life and love of Jesus.
