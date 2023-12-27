The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

A look back at 2023: Horsham local Wes Davidson experiences 'Super Bowl'

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
December 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

American football can be an acquired taste for some, and it took a while to grow on me, too.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.