A look back at 2023: Horsham local Wes Davidson experiences 'Super Bowl'

American football can be an acquired taste for some, and it took a while to grow on me, too.
My interest in the sport started back in the mid-2010s when Australian Adam Gotsis signed with the team I would go on a support, the Denver Broncos.
Since then, my understanding and interest in the sport has grown substantially and is now one of the main talking points in the office with my editor, Ben.
So, upon discovering that Horsham Wes Davidson got to experience Super Bowl LVII in February, I was excited to get a first-hand recount of why the NFL's main attraction is a bucket list sporting event.
'The highlight of the sporting events that I have ever seen'
Horsham resident Wes Davidson always wanted to see a game of American Football.
On Sunday night (Monday morning AEDT) he was at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.
Davidson has been to the United States more than a dozen times but had never attended a match previously.
"We have had a lot of friends who had been to the Super Bowl previously, we had the opportunity ourselves but were not able to make it work," Davidson said.
But after various lockdowns halted access to overseas sporting events, Davidson jumped at the first opportunity to follow his dream.
"There is no regrets, it was probably a bit expensive but there is nothing I regret about going," Davidson said.
"We booked it a few months ago not knowing who was in it, it was fantastic."
The game ended up with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, but as Davidson described it was not just about the game itself.
"The build up was immense" Davidson said.
"The days leading up to it, the assistance pre and post match. Everything about it is just so much better then generally what we do in Australia."
For someone who had been to 35 AFL grand finals, Davidson said it is definitely something sporting events in Australia can look up to.
"It was magnificent how the whole thing was done." Davidson said.
"The people were good, the professionalism of the event was amazing and I think we can learn a lot from it."
Comparing it to an AFL grand final, Davidson said that the Super Bowl was less corporate than you might imagine.
As a result, the atmosphere added another dimension to the event.
"To my surprise it was extremely parochial," Davidson said.
"The thing we enjoyed about it is that everybody seemed to have a really good time."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.