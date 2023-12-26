The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Drink drive fiasco: SA man caught at almost five times over alcohol limit

By Ben Fraser
Updated December 26 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police say they are disappointed at the amount of drink drivers and "leadfoots" already caught in the lead-up to Christmas, as Victoria's road toll sits at a 15-year high.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.