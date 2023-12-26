Drink drive fiasco: SA man caught at almost five times over alcohol limit

Police say they are disappointed at the amount of drink drivers and "leadfoots" already caught in the lead-up to Christmas, as Victoria's road toll sits at a 15-year high.
The news comes as a man had is car impounded and his licence immediately suspended after he was caught almost five times over the limit in Horsham on Christmas Day.
At 2.10pm on Monday, December 25, police were alerted of car allegedly travelling at excessive speed westbound on the Western Highway in Drung.
Horsham Highway Patrol officers pulled a 30-year-old South Australian man over, who returned a positive breath test before providing an alleged evidentiary breath test result of 0.228.
The man was served with an immediate suspension of his licence and had his car impounded for at a cost of $1455.
He will be summoned to the Victorian Magistrates' Court in relation to drink driving and speeding offences, as well as using an unregistered motor vehicle.
To date, almost 150 offences have been recorded in the Northern and southern Grampians Police Service Area during Operation Roadwise.
This includes 111 speeding offences, six drink/drug drivers, three disqualified drivers and nine unlicensed drivers.
Western Region Highway Patrol Acting Senior Sergeant Nathan Monteduro said officers were taking a zero-tolerance approach to drink and drug-driving.
"Motorists should expect to be tested while out on the roads - police will have a major focus on impaired drivers during this time," he said.
"Miscalculation of alcohol consumption is one of the most common reasons given to police when drivers are caught over the limit - suggesting that many people are prepared to risk having a few drinks before getting behind the wheel."
Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said despite the continuous warnings, people were still choosing to make the decision to drive under the influence.
"We are appalled at the amount of motorists we've detected drink-driving since Operation Roadwise commenced," Assistant Commissioner Weir said.
So far in 2023, 287 people have died on Victoria's roads, compared to 234 lives at the same time in 2022.
Operation Roadwise is running until 11.59pm on Monday, January 1, 2024.
