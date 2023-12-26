Heartwarming scenes at Horsham Uniting Church's community Christmas lunch

The generosity of the community was front and centre at the Horsham Uniting Church's community Christmas lunch on Monday, December 25.
Organiser Mandy Kirsopp said about 140 people were part of the annual event highlighted by fellowship and connection.
"It was extraordinary. Honestly, it was such a magical day," she said.
"It was a fun-filled day where people spent time talking to strangers and making new friendships along the way."
Now in its 17th year, Mrs Kirsopp said guests were from various backgrounds.
"This year we welcomed numerous young people, including a number of people who were new to town and didn't know anyone," she said.
"We welcomed professionals and long-time residents who had families celebrating Christmas out of town."
Mrs Kirsopp said the event could only have taken place with many hours of dedication from scores of volunteers.
"I want to thank our community for making it possible. Everything ran like clockwork," she said.
"The day could not have happened without the generosity of individuals in our community.
"The volunteers who transformed the hall within an hour and the people who donated whatever funds they could collect in the lead-up to Monday.
"I know several people who 'passed around the hat at work' and donated whatever they could.
"The generosity and support from the Horsham Uniting church and our extended community - individuals, groups and organisations helps makes the event such a success."
Guests were treated to a traditional Christmas feast of roast chicken, ham, roast potatoes, pumpkin and green beans.
Plum pudding, pavlova and fruit salad were offered for dessert.
"Santa even appeared at our lunch," Mrs Kirsopp said.
"A real highlight was the singing and music by Tegan Rudolph. She played the piano and had everyone singing.
"It was like an old-fashioned concert hall. It was just magical."
Mrs Kirsopp noted the congregation was more than just good food and some carols.
"The focus of the day is community and connecting with others," she said.
"The lunch is for people - individuals and couples who would otherwise be alone in their units, apartments and homes.
"Most recently, the event has become part of a tradition for many people - where they know they will have a great time, be comforted by ritual and tradition and be welcomed as a special part of our community.
"Honestly, its a real bucket list item."
