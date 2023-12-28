Running for a cause: teen's journey from Adelaide to MCG for charity

Adelaide's Jackson Mangelsdorf is on the trip of a lifetime; however, instead of drinking beer in Bali or marvelling at snow in Europe, he's running 750km for charity.
The 19-year-old is running from Adelaide to the MCG to raise money and awareness for 'See Differently with the Royal Society for the Blind' and Operation K-9 for Veterans.
Leaving on December 22, Jackson battled uncomfortable heat, torrential rain, and wild wind.
"Today (Wednesday, December 27) was probably the hardest day, by far," he said.
"We average about 60km a day, but we pushed to 75km to rest at a B&B in Dimboola.
"On Monday (December 25), the crosswinds smashed us all day."
Jackson has given up spending Christmas with his family to achieve the feat.
He said when he feels down, he thinks about the bigger picture.
"I just remember why I'm doing it. It's a good cause," he said.
"My old man is an ex-Army veteran, and he's suffered from mental and physical problems after the army. The Royal Society for the Blind Operation K-9 assistance dogs have greatly helped him."
An assistance dog can cost upwards of $40,000; to date, Jackson has raised almost $10,000.
Matt said the trip has been memorable for the father-son duo.
"It's a selfless act," he said.
"There's been plenty of highs and lows throughout the trip, and a lot of self-sacrificing, to get to the end."
Jackson is running from Dimboola to Horsham on Thursday, December 28, then Horsham to Stawell on December 29, and Ararat and Ballarat across the weekend.
He aims to get to the MCG on January 3, just 12 days after he left Adelaide.
To donate, visit gofundme.com/jackson-750km-run.
