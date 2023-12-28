Outstanding students honoured with Rae Keam Awards by Hindmarsh mayor

Four high-achieving students have earned high praise for their academic achievements in 2023.
Rainbow P-12 College's Holly Doxey and Clarissa Bigham, Nhill College's Caleb Zanker and Dimboola Memorial Secondary College's Meleah Ylstra were each bestowed with the Rae Keam Award.
Hindmarsh Shire Council mayor Brett Ireland said presenting the scholarships to a worthy group of recipients was a pleasure.
"Hindmarsh Shire is proud to continue supporting educational pursuits right throughout our shire and anticipate this award to continue well into the future," he said.
"I would also like to congratulate every student who has graduated, as well as the students who were successful for various awards and scholarships...
"On behalf of Council, I wish you all the best on your future endeavours."
Hindmarsh Shire Council presents the Rae Keam scholarship and award to a year 12 student at each of the Shire's secondary colleges every year. The award provides a monetary prize of $500 each.
Rae Keam was a Shire Engineer for the Shire of Dimboola from 1955 to 1979.
He was born and raised locally and was well respected in his role with the council.
After his death, his wife would travel to each school to present this award to students with academic merit and well-rounded citizenship qualities.
This criterion has evolved over time as schools have gained further sponsorships, scholarships and awards from other sources.
