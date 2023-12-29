Happy New Year: The fairly bumpy ride that was 2023 | A Mum's World

I must be on holiday because I don't know what day it is.
What I do know, is that 2023 is fading into the distant past - leaving some pretty permanent scars - but going, going, and very nearly, gone.
Now generally, I'm a 'looking forward' kind of girl, but this year I can't help looking back across the fairly bumpy ride that was, 2023.
Right out of the gate, nineteen-year-old Yasinta had her wisdom teeth surgically removed - always fun. Then Kym had a little stay in hospital after some minor surgery and within no time at all - my mum died suddenly. Mum had been living with multiple myeloma for eight years, so her death wasn't a surprise, but it was a shock.
I spent many hours preparing mum's house for sale and learnt way too much about Probate.
Katianna's car went kaput, Tiani and I were very sick with covid - again - and Horsham College missed out on the funding for my role as Chaplain - for the very first time.
We attended Melbourne's Carols by Candlelight and sat in the rain for three and half hours then Tammy fell ill and had to cancel Christmas Day. Disaster?
Opportunity - Katianna had already baked the ham, julienned the potatoes and built the trifle we were going to contribute to the feast, and I was bringing the bubbly, bon bons and chocolates, so we faired very well at my daughter's place. Hosting your first family Christmas lunch at the age of 21 within two weeks of graduating with a Bachelor of Communications, nicely played Katianna.
Tiani made her debut in March, and what an incredible blessing it was to have Nanna there to share it. Buying her first car and passing Year 12 Dance with flying colours were also pretty awesome for Tiani, as was co-hosting the gorgeous Horsham Carols by Candlelight for me, hashtag, my dream job.
We enjoyed a family holiday to Hamilton Island where the girls scuba dived on the Great Barrier Reef and Kym sourced a new combine harvester for us - second hand - to get our jobs done even quicker.
Yasinta passed her first year of university study and invited a whole new tribe of friends to celebrate New Year's Eve at our place. Perfectly lovely new year!
