Radical energy shift threatens regional australia, warns Mallee MP

Regional Australians are facing radical changes, says member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster.
Speaking with The Wimmera Mail-Times, Dr Webster reflects on 2023 and what she will fight for in 2024.
The Nationals MP believes Labor's "ideological commitment" to converting the national grid to renewable energy will be the bane of the Wimmera.
"We have governments, both federal and state level, that have got a drive to fulfil an ideological commitment they have made... to get to 82% renewables by 2030," she said.
Dr Webster said to meet that target, the governments would require "40 wind turbines to be implemented per month, 22,000 solar panels a day and 10,000km of transmission wires", with the bulk earmarked for regional communities such as the Mallee.
"People who live in these regions love our vista," Dr Webster said.
"We love our industries, agriculture... [and] horticulture. You come to live in a rural and a regional area because of the lifestyle."
The Mallee MP made headlines in June when she and about 40 farmers protested the VNI West project during Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to Horsham on Friday, June 30.
Escalating safety concerns forced the Prime Minister to leave before official photographs could be taken.
We are the afterthought by the bureaucrats who live in the cities.- Dr Anne Webster
She said farmers made it clear there is "no social licence" for transmission lines to span Mallee farmland.
"According to the IPA, to have 30 per cent of prime agricultural land to be used or transitioned to renewable energy - whether it's wind farms, solar farms, or transmission wires - and then mining for rare earths radically changes the face of regional Australia," she said.
"That's not what we signed up for. It's not what farmers have expected.
"I'm not here to support the mining companies; they can stand on their own two big feet. I'm certainly not here to back Labor's transitions at the rapid speed.
"We are fast heading down a track which will see the demise of all manufacturing, the demise of the quality and standard of life that we live in Australia, with reduced reduced energy output and unreliable energy source at a much higher cost."
Dr Webster condemned "railroading regional communities" to push a target set by "Labor in conjunction with the Greens".
Looking towards 2024, the Malle MP said she would continue championing all constituents' health outcomes.
"Regional health is an absolute priority," she said.
"To see the demise of regional health raises my fury. In my maiden speech in 2019, I said, 'Your health status should not depend on your postcode'.
"While I don't expect a Royal Melbourne or a Royal Women's hospital in Horsham, there are certain standards of care that should be available."
Dr Webster said the way governments approach health is flawed.
"At the moment, about 6.5 per cent of health funding is spent on primary care. Primary care is preventative care; it keeps you out of the hospital," she said.
"Any wonder that chronic health in regional areas is so poor. Morbidity rates and mortality rates are higher in regional centres across Australia. We are the afterthought by the bureaucrats who live in the cities."
She vowed to continue fighting for aged care facilities like Dunmunkle Lodge.
"Older people have a right to spend their twilight years and to die in their own towns," she said.
"That's where they belong. There is evidence to show that disrupting their known surroundings increases the symptoms and the demise of their mental wellbeing.
"I've spent a lot of time this last year yelling at Annika Wells across the chamber; every time she gets up to sprout how great the aged care reforms are, my constant refrain is 'not if you live in the Mallee.'
"The reforms that have been brought in, they might work in urban centers, but they certainly have not worked out in the regions."
