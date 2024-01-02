Sold out: 250 Overland passengers delights rail enthusiasts

Travellers and rail enthusiasts were delighted to see an extra-large Overland train service pull into Horsham last week.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Melbourne-to-Adelaide service on Thursday, December 28, and Friday, December 29, featured 10 cars, with seven passenger carriages and 290 passengers.
Friends of The Overland spokesperson Mark Radford said the service is gaining popularity.
"Since the COVID-19 pandemic there has been good numbers in Overland patronage," he said.
"There was a mix of Journey Beyond and V-Line Passengers.
"For travel within Victoria, some Overland seats are available for V-Line passengers at the new cheaper fares."
Mr Radford said the extra-long train was a popular attraction for photographers last week.
The Overland has been running between Adelaide and Melbourne since 1887.
The service was at risk of ending in 2020; however, the Victorian Government and Journey Beyond Rail agreed to keep the service running and renewed its vow in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.