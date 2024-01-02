The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hailstones? BOM issues severe thunderstorm warning for Wimmera, Grampians

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated January 2 2024 - 11:58am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall is expected to hit the state on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Picture supplied
Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall is expected to hit the state on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Picture supplied

Batten down the hatches as wild weather is on its way.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.