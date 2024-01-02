Hailstones? BOM issues severe thunderstorm warning for Wimmera, Grampians

Batten down the hatches as wild weather is on its way.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Wimmera, Mallee, Central, South West, Northern Country and North Central forecast districts as damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall is expected to hit the state on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
The BoM stated "A deepening trough over western Victoria and a very moist airmass is bringing a severe thunderstorm risk across western parts of the state" in its warning issued at 11.23am.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
"Locations which may be affected include Stawell, Hamilton, Maryborough, Castlemaine, Ballarat and Daylesford."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next warning is due to be issued by 2:25 pm.
More than 25 locations are reportedly without power as the front travels through western Victoria.
Almost 2489 homes or businesses are without power, with the bulk in Stawell, Norton, Quantong and Moyston.
