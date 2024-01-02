Homes, businesses powerless as Powercor crews work to restore network

Heavy rain, wind and hail brought the region to its knees on Tuesday, January 2, with more than 3000 homes left without power overnight.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Grampians were the hardest hit, with up to 200 homes forced to wait overnight for power to be restored, along with 110 homes in Charlton and 67 homes in Horsham.
Powercor warned people it could take until the afternoon of Wednesday, January 3, to restore services to some of the more than 20,000 houses left without power across the state.
"Our crews will continue to work to have power restored throughout the afternoon and evening, but given the volume of faults and the damage sustained, some customers will be without power overnight," a spokesperson said on January 2.
"We thank people in the Wimmera and the Grampians for their patience."
The spokesperson added lightning strikes have impacted vital equipment, such as transformers and insulators, and needed to be replaced.
"This can be time consuming," they said.
"There was more than 80,000 cloud-to-ground strikes across the network."
To stay up-to-date with property faults, call 132 412 or register via www.powercor.com.au.
Do you have a picture of the storm you would like to share? email ben.fraser@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.