What's on across the region this summer?

Stawell
Friday, January 5
Simon Hudson is playing a series of live gigs through the region as part of his summer 2024 tour. The solo musician is playing at the Grampians Ale Works in Stawell on Friday night followed by a gig at the picturesque Pomonal Estate on Saturday from 1-5pm.
Stawell
Friday, January 5
The 2024 Lakeside Tourist Park Halls Gap Cup comes to Stawell for a day of racing, fun and entertainment at the foot of the Grampians. Whether you are looking for country casual or a catered experience, there are packages to suit everybody. Punters can enjoy eight races, while away from the track there's live music, kids' activities, a water slide, and a jumping castle.
Naracoorte
This weekend
Head across the border for the 2024 Naracoorte Polocrosse Club Tournament. Held across January 6-7 and 13-14, the event also features PASA clinic and multiple grades of match play.
Ballarat
Saturday, January 6
Get ready for an electrifying night of Wild West thrills at the Ballarat Rodeo, taking place at the iconic Kryal Castle. Get ready to witness daring cowboys and cowgirls test their mettle as they ride, rope, and wrestle the fiercest bucking broncos and bulls in an adrenaline-pumping showdown of grit and determination. More info here: www.kryalcastle.com.au.
Ararat
Sunday, January 7
Cars n Coffee returns for 2024 with a meet at the Ararat Town Hall car park from 9-11am. Come see veteran, vintage, classic and special interest vehicles or all interests. Free coffee for the first 20 cars.
Stawell
Sunday, January 7
The first Stawell Show Market for 2024 features coffee, food truck, barbecues and pancakes for a delightful Sunday brunch. Plus there's a large range of stalls indoors and outside.
Horsham
Friday, January 12
The Horsham RSL with Alana M Music Promotion and Management presents: The Jim Hermel Band. Get ready for a night of singing and dancing with trio Jim Hermel, Virginia Coad and Lynette Coad. Tickets for the dinner and show are just $45.
Stawell
Friday January 26
The Grampians Toy Club is holding its traditional show and shine at a new venue this year - the Stawell Race Course. Held from 4-8pm, the family-friendly event will feature cars of all makes and models. $10 entry per car with funds raised will go to local charities.
Great Western
Saturday, January 27
The annual Great Western Show and Shine is back for 2024. Great Western's streets will once again be lined with some pretty amazing cars, motorcycles, trucks and tractors. The event is part of an action packed weekend in the village with the Seppelt Great Western Cup held at the Great Western Racecourse on Sunday, January 28.
