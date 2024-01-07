Best under 15 cricketers all set to show off their skills

Some of the region's best young cricketers are looking to make an impression this week.
From January 8-12, cricket will be played in Horsham and Dimboola for the annual Horsham under 15 Country Week.
The carnival features teams from Horsham, Warrnambool, Mount Gambier, South West, Wimmera Mallee, Portland and Hamilton in four games before a final on January 12.
Horsham will face Warrnambool Gold at City Oval today, Hamilton Gold in Dimboola on Tuesday, South West at Dudley Cornell Park on Wednesday and Wimmera Mallee at Dudley Cornell Park on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the HCA sent its finest to the Warrnambool under 17 carnival this week.
THe HCA will take on Hamilton, Warrnambool Gold, Portland and the Wimmera Mallee across the four days.
Under-15s: Harry Hoffmann, Chase Whelan, Archie Sostheim, Jarvis Mitchell, Hugh Weidemann, Ryder Hudson, Albert Schorback, Luke Miller, Phoenix Hopper, Brydon McPhee, Jack Combe, Jack Dickinson, Archie Simpson, coach: Ash Dickinson, team manager: Rod Weidemann.
Under-17s: Max Bunworth, Gibson Perry, Monty Wynne, Tobey Anson, James Officer, Oliver Potter, Dezi Carter, Jackson Hoffman, Jude Borlase, Xavier Shelvin, James McNeil, Baxta Hendy, coach: Peter Carter.
