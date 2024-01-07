Storm warning for Ararat, Stawell and Wimmera as fronts roll in

Sunday, January 7, 5:09 The severe thunderstorm warning remains in place for the region, now extending down to Warrnambool, which received 43mm in an hour until 4.45pm.
Earlier: A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Ararat, Stawell and Horsham areas as a series of fronts continue to roll in.
Severe thunderstoms with heavy rain are likely within the next few hours and could lead to flash flooding.
An area stretching from Ouyen to Hamilton and across to the border with South Australia has been put under the storm watch.
The Wimmera and Grampians regions have already recorded significant tallies, with 34mm logged at Warracknabeal in the hour to 2:39pm and 24mm at Mount William in the Grampians in the hour to 2:45pm.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
