Wimmera drenched, first country week cricket games abandoned

The prediction of a warm, dry summer is a distant memory as more rain fell across the Wimmera across the weekend.
Horsham was hit with 27.6mm of rain on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, after persistent showers across the weekend.
The persistent rain has forced the Horsham Cricket Association to abandon its first round of matches, while several matches during the remainder of the tournament to move to Horsham, Minyip and Natimuk.
"We look forward to seeing the sun out today and back into some exciting cricket action from tomorrow," the HCA said in a statement on January 8.
The region was soaked on the weekend, with Warracknabeal receiving 59.8mm, while Stawell (41.6mm), Kanagulk (37.4mm) and Nhill (28.6mm) all receiving ample rainfall.
Elsewhere in the state, Barnadown is bracing for potentially major flooding with the Campaspe River continuing to rise after 130mm of rain was recorded across the weekend.
There were some 26 flood rescues in Victoria in the 24 hours to 6am on Monday, bringing the state's total flood rescue count to 46 since January 1.
There were 699 calls for assistance to VICSES over the same period for flooding, trees down and building damage.
The Bureau of Meteorology said thunderstorms continued to move across South Australia with forecast the front would head towards eastern border districts on Monday, January 8.
Storms knocked out Coober Pedy Hospital's power supply but the SES said on Sunday the hospital was functioning normally on backup power.
