The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Country Week: under-17s clinch convincing win, under-15s' campaign begins

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated January 9 2024 - 3:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Day one of the Horsham Country Week Cricket tournament was abandoned after the region was hit with up to 60mm of rain across the weekend. Picture supplied
Day one of the Horsham Country Week Cricket tournament was abandoned after the region was hit with up to 60mm of rain across the weekend. Picture supplied

The Horsham Cricket Association's under-17 representative side has started its Warrnambool Country Week campaign with a convincing win against Hamilton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.