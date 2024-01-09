Country Week: under-17s clinch convincing win, under-15s' campaign begins

The Horsham Cricket Association's under-17 representative side has started its Warrnambool Country Week campaign with a convincing win against Hamilton.
Meanwhile, the under-15 side had to wait until Tuesday to begin its Horsham-based campaign after rain forced the organisers to abandon the first round of matches.
Under 17s:
A one-in-100-year flood event in Warrnambool forced a delayed start to the Subway Warrnambool Under 17 Country Week, with almost 75mm of rain falling on Sunday, January 7.
Organisers delayed the start as they assessed the suitability and safety of pitches and outfields; Horsham's game was moved from the turf at Davidson Oval to a hard wicket at the Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
The 50-over game was reduced to 25 overs.
Hamilton won the toss and elected to bowl, hoping to capture quick wickets on the slow outfield; however, Horsham remained unaffected, scoring more than five runs an over.
Captain Max Bunworth top scored with 55 runs off 70 deliveries, while Dezi Carter (34 off 46 balls) and a quick cameo from Tobey Anson (12 of 7 balls) helped the side post 5/134.
Jackson Hoffmann struck early to have Hamilton on the ropes at 1/6.
Tight bowling restricted the team to just three runs an over; as the pressure mounted, Baxta Hendy struck twice in the 11th over to have Hamilton reeling at 3/38.
Captain Bunworth struck twice in the 13th over to leave Hamilton at 5/40; his third wicket saw the run chase unravel at 6/56.
While Hamilton's tail wagged, it finished at 6/87, 47 runs short of the target.
Bunworth was the pick of the bowlers with 3/6 off four overs, with Hendy 2/12 and Henderson 1/8.
Horsham played Warrnambool Gold on Tuesday and is scheduled to play Portland on Wednesday.
Under 15s:
The persistent rain has forced the Horsham Country Week Cricket tournament to abandon its first round of matches.
"We look forward to seeing the sun out today and back into some exciting cricket action from tomorrow," the HCA said in a statement on January 8.
Horsham played Hamilton Gold at the Minyip Recreation Reserve on Tuesday.
