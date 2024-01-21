Krelle loving life at the top of the order for Blackheath Dimboola

Each week, The Wimmera Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
This week, The Mail-Times had a chat with the Blackheath Dimboola's cricketer Logan Krelle.
At only 15 years of age and only in his fourth year of the sport, Blackheath Dimboola batter Krelle has enjoyed a strong start to his HCA C Grade campaign.
A destructive force at the top of the order, Krelle has scored 123 runs at an average of 15.3.
With a top score of 35 (off 32 balls) in the round four clash against Colts.
"I think I've had a pretty good start to the season," Krelle said.
In his first full season of senior cricket, he has adapted well to quicker, more consistent bowlers.
"Opening [the batting] in seniors is a little bit different as well," Krelle said.
"The bowlers are a lot quicker and more consistent."
That did not deter Krelle in a match during the 2022/23 season, where he recorded a half-century.
"Opening the batting just gives you a bit more time [to get set]," Krelle said.
"I was able to remain focused and keep my composure and was lucky enough to raise my bat."
Despite his attacking nature, Krelle has worked hard on his defensive technique this season.
"There has been a real focus on watching the ball closely and taking my time early in my innings," Krelle said.
The Bulls return to action against Laharum on Saturday, January 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.