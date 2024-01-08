The crystal craze: Unearthing the popularity of crystals in modern wellness

Crystals can be used to help you attract the kind of energy you desire. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

In turbulent times of suffering around the world, it's not hard to feel unprecedentedly anxious, down and pessimistic on a day-to-day basis. The onset of wars; political and economic turmoil, are difficult concepts to reckon with, especially when they are in actual fact, far out of your individual control.

Conversely, the things that are in your control include many aspects of your own life and the decisions you make. This includes your moods, emotions, feelings, behaviours and habits. While it may feel unwarranted to focus on yourself at a time where more and more people are suffering, it's important to remember to predominantly focus on the things that are in your control.



It's still necessary to consistently acknowledge those forces out of your control and the experiences of others. It's vital to remain informed wherever possible at a tumultuous time, but you also need to recognise when it's time to stop doom scrolling, for example.

You've probably heard of the term manifestation before. For those who haven't, it involves putting your deepest desires for the life you wish to lead, out into the universe. You can do this by imagining to the best of your ability, all aspects of the life you desire.



You can imagine anything you like that may be some sort of goal or lifestyle aspiration. The more clarity you emit in your vision; the greater the energy you create; the more likely you are to attract that energy to you. It's essentially utilising the laws of attraction for personal gain.

There are a plethora of methods to practice manifestation, including the more spiritual practice of Reiki for example. Reiki involves shifts in energy, including energy directed at various Chakras, or different parts of the body that contain blockages in specific kinds of energy.

It's also common practice to include crystals as external sources of energy in manifestation practices. Crystals can be used to help you attract the kind of energy you desire. Various types of rocks contain minerals from the earth that are said to contain healing properties; grounding the receiver and allowing the natural properties of crystals to be utilised for growth.

While it's not hard to find crystals in boutique incense stores, jewellery outlets and bespoke gift stores, they often come with a hefty price tag. You can opt for wholesale crystals to save on costs you might find at more niche stores.

Interested in Crystals, But Not Sure Where to Begin?

The 'crystal craze' is centered on the mineral properties in rocks that can help to stabilise the many and fluctuating moods, feelings and emotions we experience on a day-to-day basis. Judy Hall, author of 'The Little Book of Crystals' ascertains that crystals help bring harmony to the "very unstable energy field of the human body".

When we go through the motions associated with excitement, anxiety, trepidation and expectations, it's not surprising that our moods and emotions will fluctuate immensely. It's little wonder then that more and more celebrities are turning to the power of crystals to help ground them, with their eventful and lavish lifestyles and the expectations society places upon them.

Renowned crystal healer from Los Angeles, Azalea Lee recommends an entry-level approach to incorporating crystals in your manifestation rituals. She suggests starting with just two crystals; one you feel drawn to and subsequently one you feel somewhat repulsed by.



In an interview with Elle, Azalea advises that the one you're attracted to "pertains to your conscious goals" and the one you despise represents "the thing in your life you refuse to acknowledge". She recommends getting both to focus on both aspects of your developmental journey.

Tips to consider when choosing your first crystals:

Choose the crystals that appear to you aesthetically - without prior research - and then study the origins of the specific chosen rocks and the properties and energies associated with each. It might reveal or help you to understand why you may be attracted to them on an energetic level. If you want to go into this without any prior knowledge whatsoever, here's your heads up: don't read the next section as it may set you up with prior expectations.

Crystals are obviously attractive so don't be ashamed to display them around your cozy and happy place - such as in a peaceful corner of your place; especially accompanied by beautiful plants. You'd be odd not to feel an inherent sense of calm, natural and nurturing energy in such a space. For this reason it's also a great space to practice yoga or meditation.

In saying this, many people also carry crystals for the skin-to-rock connection that directly harnesses their energy to your body and its various Chakras. This can be done by gripping the rocks in times you require particular bouts of courageous energy.



The alternative method is the more aesthetic and perhaps more practical option of wearing crystals in the form of jewellery. Crystal jewellery presents a win-win in its beauty and retention of self-care while you're away from your safe space or when you might need to rush around. This might be when you require its grounding properties the most.

Don't forget to charge your crystals - place your rocks in a windowsill at night when there's a full moon for it to receive Mother Nature's energy. Don't worry if it doesn't catch the actual light of the moon as it's just to receive the natural vibration or energetic pulse from the moon - tides run high in the same manner.

Most popular crystals and their properties:

Let's dive into types of crystals and their respective energies and the potential they present. As mentioned, read at your own desire, as you might prefer to start your crystal journey without any prior expectations - just as many people prefer to go into a movie blind - and ideally be better for it. But for those who don't, here are your key players:

Citrine: 'career-focussed', courage, change and prosperity

Amethyst: calming, intuition and detoxing; in a beautiful bright purple hue

Clear Quartz: Health, clarity and positivity - the ultimate healer

Smokey Quartz: Stability and protection

Rose Quartz: Nurture, compassion, comfort, relationships - the 'love rock'

Pyrite: Persistence, courage and confidence

Selenite: 'Angel's wings', the ultimate protector

Labradorite: Stone of inspiration, calm, direction or 'The Pathfinder'

Obsidian: actually made of volcanic glass, 'The Reflector', ('Dragon Glass' from popular TV show Game of Thrones used to kill white walkers), detox and release of negative energy

Fluorite: Your 'Study Buddy', intellect, calm, decision-making, guidance, purification, organisation and creativity.

The world of crystals may be overwhelming to many curious people seeking a way to manifest their healing properties for the first time. The popular spiritual ritual is centered on the natural minerals in rocks and their grounding abilities, in contrast to the fluctuating and changeable emotions of people.

