Horsham CAD enjoyed a better-than-expected Christmas and New Year trade

Shopping trends in the Horsham District over Christmas and the New Year were a mixed bag, according to reports from the Chamber of Commerce Ambassador for West Vic Business, Stacey Taig, but many business owners said they enjoyed a solid trading period in December and January.
"The business community faced the season with a degree of conservatism due to the pressures of the high cost of living on society, but some businesses have reported outstanding sales, and others have remained steady with no real uptick to the usual Christmas spending, " Ms Taig said.
Coffee, jewelry, and meals were high priorities for locals and travellers alike; while clothing lines maintained a good customer flow, they did not meet some business owners' expectations.
Farmhouse Providore and Cafe Proprietor Sharon Keating said December and January had been amazing for her business.
"December was definitely up on previous months, and January is heading the same way," she said. "December was a record month for us with a 25 percent increase in trade."
Ms. Keating said locals were a large percentage of the customer base, but she did feel that there were more travellers than usual in the Cafe'.
"I noticed an increase in travelers passing through and stopping for a day or overnight, including family groups," she said.
"We had a lot of groups," she said.
Jewellery was a favorite for Christmas gifts, and the demand continued in January, according to one family business.
"The Christmas trade was extraordinary, really," Mr. Bruce Mackay, proprietor of Mackays Family Jewellers.
"We closed between Christmas and New Year, but as soon as we opened again, it was just as busy," he said.
Mr Mackay said the size of sales increased, and the December trade was much better than expected.
He attributed the extraordinary season to locals who, he said, are drawn from a wide area of the Wimmera.
"We have a good relationship with our customers and our dedicated direct mail base, which keeps customers in touch with what we are doing and what's available," he said.
"We didn't experience the drop in the sector that was predicted pre-Christmas," Fiona Mackay said. "We had an excellent trading period considering early concerns about the increase in the cost of living for consumers," she said.
Travellers were keen to find a good pub meal when they arrived in Horsham, Proprietor Exchange Hotel Nick Murray said.
The Exchange was a popular watering hole for travelers, making up a large percentage of his trade over December and January.
"Locals leave town for holidays, and travellers come here, so it all works out in the end," he said. "We had a solid trading period over Christmas and New Year."
"The unseasonal weather softened the trade this week, but I'm sure that will pick up at the end of the week," he said.
One sporting goods store owner said the back-to-school shopping for sporting wear has begun, and they expect to see the remainder of the month finish strongly.
Ms Taig said retail business owners have social media to compete with, making it a tricky business to be in, and "as much as we may like shopping the old way and stocking the old way, things have changed, and with change can come opportunity.
"One business owner took a risk. He saw a celebrity with a particular product online and took a risk. He ordered the product ahead of the usual availability time frame, and it flew off the shelves.
"It's about being savvy, encouraging staff to watch trends on social media, and having an eye for what may sell in store," she said.
