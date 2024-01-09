Wimmera well represented at inter-regional country championship tennis

A full complement of 34 players represented the Wimmera at the 68th inter-regional country championship tennis tournament in Benalla from January 5-7.
The Wimmera had athletes in the Under 12, 14, 16, 18, 25, open, 30 - 49 and 50 plus divisions.
"It's a good event to go back to because there's just a good team atmosphere. People get to know one another, and its a really good environment," said Wimmera tennis regional team manager Sandra Casey.
When finals were played on Sunday, January 7, Wimmera had two singles finalists and three doubles finalists.
However, mother nature would play a significant role, as only the singles finals could be completed.
"It [rain] was all a bit on and off for the singles. And then the doubles went on, and then the rain really set in," Casey said.
"They had to stop where they were, and play was abandoned at 12:30 pm.
"The ruling that they decided was fair was if your scoreline suggested that you're up a consolidated break of serve, then the win was awarded to the team that was up at the time."
Wimmera trailed 5-3, 4-2 and 6-4 in its finals when play was abandoned.
The region has recently been "king" of the consolation finals, but they could not be played due to the inclement weather.
Despite the forced early finish, players new and old loved the experience.
That included under-12 competitor Sienna Nitschke, who played in her first inter-regional tournament.
Competition will now return to the region in the coming weeks.
A local junior tournament will be held at Central Park on Sunday, February 18, before Victoria converges on Horsham for the Pat Cash Cup on February 24 and 25.
"They're [Tennis Victoria] trying to make that [Pat Cash Cup] the state championships this year. So there will be metro and regional teams, and players will have needed to have played in either the inter-regionals or two other regional team events that were held last year.
April will see a 10-and-under event played in Kooyong and another regional team event.
