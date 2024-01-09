Recreational water users warned of blue-green algae risk in Toolondo Reservoir

GWM water is advising recreational water users to avoid direct contact with the water in Toolondo Reservoir after elevated levels of blue-green algae were detected.
Blue-green algae is a type of bacteria that blooms on water, causing the water to change colour, form scums, and produce unpleasant tastes and odours.
Blooms are common in warmer months and quickly spread when there are nutrients in the water and low or no water inflows.
It blue-green algae multiply to high numbers, it can produce toxins that can cause skin rashes or itchiness, sore eyes, ears and nose; or if swallowed, nausea or vomiting.
Affected water should not be used for cooking, drinking, washing, showering or any other domestic use.
Boiling the affected water will not make it safe to use.
If you come into contact with the affected water, you should wash the area skin exposed immediately in clean water.
Those experiencing any health issues after being in contact with blue-green algae affected water should seek immediate medical advice.
Pet owners should prevent pets from drinking or having direct contact with blue-green algae affected water.
Visitors can still enjoy recreational activities such as boating, bushwalking, sightseeing and other activities at the lake that do not involve direct water contact.
Warning signs have been positioned at major recreational areas around the lake and will remain in place until blue-green algae levels drop below the threshold considered safe for recreational use.
