The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Local cafe' hamper fundraiser makes life easier for Kids with Cancer

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated January 12 2024 - 10:58am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham Farmhouse and Providore Cafe owner Sharon Keating. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Horsham Farmhouse and Providore Cafe owner Sharon Keating. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

During her Christmas trading, Horsham Farmhouse and Providore Cafe owner Sharon Keating raised $505 for Wimmera Against Cancer in Kids.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.