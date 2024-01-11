Local cafe' hamper fundraiser makes life easier for Kids with Cancer

During her Christmas trading, Horsham Farmhouse and Providore Cafe owner Sharon Keating raised $505 for Wimmera Against Cancer in Kids.
In establishing her Christmas Hamper Campaign, she included a $5 donation to WACK from every Christmas Hamper ordered by her customers.
"To raise over $500 for WACK simply by making this small donation for each order was amazing, and we are so pleased to be able to contribute this money to such a worthwhile cause," she said.
"Of course, we couldn't have done it without our loyal customers, so we are grateful to them for their orders that made this possible," she said.
WACK is a volunteer group that raises money for children with cancer through events and fundraising, offering practical help when families are faced with the financial pressures of a cancer diagnosis.
